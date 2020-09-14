Thunder Rosa Talks About AEW’s Creative Process

During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa talked about the creative process in AEW:

”It’s very chill. It’s very different from all the companies that I worked before. In Lucha Underground, we had like five different writers, and here, everybody’s kind of like doing their own stories. [It’s] not like there’s a writer, here’s the story, this is what you need to do, this is what you need to convey, and that’s it. Here is completely different.”

“So, I think here, people are encouraged to use their creativity and pitch it in and see what you can do. And I think that’s a great skill for anybody to have, because if you want to do something different or you want to create your own company, you know how to book stuff, you know how to write the stories and things that will make sense for you or for the fan. So, I think that’s pretty cool.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)