Tiffany Stratton Details Nerve-Wracking Extreme Rules Debut And Becky Lynch’s Guidance

WWE star Tiffany Stratton spoke with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge on a number of topics, including her Extreme Rules Match with Becky Lynch.

Stratton said, “In the moment, I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ when she hit me on the head with her hard hat and busted me open. That was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to cry right now.’”

On how nervous she was before the match:

“I was very nervous that whole day, just because everything just happened so quick, and I wasn’t ready.”

On how Lynch guided her through the match:

“Becky was amazing. She guided me through, I was very nervous that whole day, just because everything just happened so quick, and I wasn’t ready,’ she said as she reflected on the big day. And then those TVs, they go by so quick and you don’t even realise it, and by the time it was over, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s it, that was so easy!’”