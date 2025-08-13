Tiffany Stratton Explains Why TikTok Is Her Escape From Wrestling

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton discussed various topics on Busted Open Radio, including using TikTok most of the time instead of X.

Stratton said, “I have my family my friends and I kind of just lean on them, or I just completely sign off like I really don’t go on Twitter that much just because I’m not a fan of Twitter or X, whatever you want to call it. I’m mostly on TikTok.”

On TikTok being her safe space:

“TikTok is like my safe space. There is no wrestling, it’s all just reality TV, trends and dances and stuff like that. So I really don’t scroll that often and Instagram isn’t really bad, it’s honestly mostly X. So I don’t really go on X and it doesn’t really bother me.”

