Tiffany Stratton: “I Want To Be The Longest WWE Women’s Champion Ever”

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics.

One of her goals is to become the longest-reigning WWE Women’s Champion of all time.

Stratton said, “I’m just trying to take every day and be in the moment and not think too much about the future.”

She continued, “I’m somebody who overthinks everything and thinks of the worst scenarios possible. So I’m just trying to focus on being in the moment and enjoying my title reign and hopefully holding it for the next year. Or so we’ll see. Maybe I’ll be the longest WWE Women’s Champion ever. So I’d like to make that a goal of mine. Actually, I’m declaring it right now.”

Stratton added, “I want to be the longest WWE Women’s Champion ever.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)