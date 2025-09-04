Tiffany Stratton Reveals Her Remaining Dream Matches In WWE

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was a guest on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where she discussed various topics, including her remaining dream wrestling matchups such as facing Nikki Bella, Lita, and Kelly Kelly.

Stratton said, “That’s a really good question. I’m not amazing with wrestling history. I mean, I feel like I’ve already done that with Trish Stratus.”

She continued, That was somebody I looked up to, and I’ve already accomplished that goal so early in my career. So Trish, Stratus. Nikki Bella. She’s back right now. So, Nikki Bella, if you want to scrap, let’s go. She’s feisty. I’ve said Kelly Kelly before, a little Barbie vs. Barbie moment for the Diva stans out there.”

Stratton added, “Chyna, a tank. I think that would [have been] super cool. Maybe Lita, moonsault vs. moonsault.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)