Tiffany Stratton Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

According to the Hollywood Reporter, WWE star Tiffany Stratton, who has become one of the most popular talents in the entire company ever since she was called up to the main roster, has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency.

It was also noted on the report that Paradigm Talent Agency aims to guide Stratton’s career following the footsteps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista. Stratton is not the only WWE star Paradigm recently added to their roster as World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is now also with the agency.