Tiffany Stratton Suggests Netflix Championship For WWE Women’s Division

Tiffany Stratton has spoken about the possibility of a secondary women’s title being introduced in WWE.

There have been rumors that the WWE Women’s Intercontinental and United States Championships are in the works for the main roster. Although no titles have been developed, they have been discussed internally.

Stratton was asked about a potential secondary women’s title for the Raw brand when it launches on Netflix in January 2025.

“I think it would be a great idea because I know NXT has one, actually, and they have so many women down in NXT, and we have so many women on the main roster right now, so I think it would be a great idea to introduce a mid-card title, and I think a Netflix Championship, I think that’d be amazing. What a great idea.”

