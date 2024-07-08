Tiffany Stratton To Give Her Money In The Bank Briefcase “A Little Makeover”

WWE star and 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton participated in the Money in the Bank post-show media scrum, where she discussed a number of topics, including giving her MITB briefcase a little makeover.

Stratton said, “Well, first of all, we’re going to need to give [the briefcase] a little makeover.” “Maybe dye it pink, maybe bedazzle it.”

“But that is first on the list, and that’s all I’m gonna tell you guys right now.”

On her future plans as Ms. Money in the Bank:

“A good magician never reveals her secrets. But my main focus right now is bedazzling this beautiful thing over here, dying her pink, adding an extra strap. I’m gonna carry her around like a little purse, and maybe snuggle her at night. I don’t know, we’ll see. But yeah, that’s my main focus right now.”

You can check out Stratton’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)