Timetable For Jamie Hayter’s AEW Return Is ‘Still Pending’

A serious injury has kept one of AEW’s top stars out of action for several months.

Jamie Hayter hasn’t been seen since defending her AEW Women’s Title against Toni Storm at the May 2023 Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hayter was known to be injured prior to the bout. Storm won the title and continues to hold it.

In late 2023, it was reported that Hayter’s return date was tentatively set for February 2024. However, that time has obviously passed, leaving fans wondering about her current status.

AEW President Tony Khan told Uproxx this week that Hayter’s return date is “still pending.”

He stated that having Hayter back in AEW would be fantastic and that he would welcome her back at any time, as long as she is healthy. Hayter has yet to publicly state when she will return.