Title Match Announced For AEW ALL OUT In Chicago (9/7/2024)

The first championship match for the AEW pay-per-view in September has already been announced.

During the August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, “The Bastard” PAC addressed his guaranteed shot at the AEW International Championship, now known as the AEW American Championship held by MJF.

PAC announced that regardless of who wins between MJF and Will Ospreay at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, he will be challenging the winner for the AEW American or AEW International Championship at the following PPV event.

AEW ALL OUT 2024 is scheduled to take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois on September 7.