Title Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling is doing everything possible to entice fans to watch tonight’s episode of Collision, which will compete with WWE Royal Rumble, one of the year’s biggest events.

The promotion added a title match to the card, with Orange Cassidy defending the International Title against Kommander, who earned the opportunity by winning the Freshly Squeezed Four-Way on AEW Rampage, defeating The Butcher, Kip Sabian, and Hijo del Vikingo. Following the match, they engaged in a staredown to conclude the show.

Eddie Kingston will also be in action, facing off against Willie Mack.

Here’s the updated Collision card for tonight’s show at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana:

Escape the Cage Elimination Match

FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black

AEW International Title Match

Orange Cassidy (champion) vs. Komander

Eddie Kingston vs. Willie Mack

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

Serena Deeb returns to in-ring action

Mariah May vs. Lady Frost