TNA Announces Their Next Two PPVs For August And September

TNA announced during Friday night’s Against All Odds that their 2024 Emergence PPV, their next big event, will take place on Friday, August 30th, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The company also announced that Victory Road will take place on Friday, September 13th, in Cleveland, Ohio, and teased that Bound For Glory will take place in October, although no date or city was mentioned for that one.

