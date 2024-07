A familiar face to WWE and TNA Wrestling fans was backstage at the WWE NXT show on Tuesday night.

Fightful Select is reporting that TNA Digital Media Champion AJ Francis of the First Class group with Rich Swann was backstage at the July 9 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

The 7/9 show featured appearances by current TNA stars Joe Hendry and The Rascalz, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz.

Francis formerly worked in WWE as Top Dolla in the Hit Row group.