TNA iMPACT Results – September 24, 2026

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt

Leon Slater and Nic Nemeth Brawl

Leon Slater opened the show by discussing his victory over Ryan Nemeth the previous week. Slater said there always seemed to be another Nemeth waiting behind the first and questioned why someone as accomplished as TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth behaved like a coward.

Slater claimed Nic could see him becoming bigger, stronger, faster and better. With Bound For Glory approaching, Slater said he was ready to fight immediately and called the champion to the ring.

Nic dismissed Slater as a kid who did not understand the difference between potential and being a World Champion. He also predicted Ryan would qualify for the six-way X-Division Championship Match at Bound For Glory, allowing the brothers to take control of TNA.

Nic attempted to distract Slater by revealing that Ryan was standing behind him. Slater explained that he already knew and dropped Ryan with a superkick before attacking Nic.

Security tried to separate them, but both men took out the guards and continued fighting. Director of Authority Santino Marella brought out additional security and imposed a no-contact clause through Bound For Glory.

Marella warned that Nic would be stripped of the TNA World Championship if he violated the clause, while Slater would lose his championship opportunity.

Backstage, Daria Rae and Indi Hartwell became involved in a heated argument. Rae slapped Hartwell, but Santino emerged and revealed that he had recorded the confrontation.

Bound For Glory X-Division Championship Qualifier

Ryan Nemeth vs. KJ Orso

KJ Orso started quickly with a kick, slam and superkick before delivering the Orso Driver. Ryan Nemeth survived the pin and responded with a DDT.

Orso regained control by driving Ryan into the mat and landing a springboard Phoenix-style tornillo. He then applied the KJ Clutch, but Ryan escaped by sending Orso shoulder-first into the ring post.

Ryan followed with the Hollywood Ending to earn his place in the six-way X-Division Championship Match at Bound For Glory.

Winner: Ryan Nemeth via pinfall

A video aired in which Rosemary interviewed another version of herself inside what appeared to be a psychiatric facility.

Backstage, John Skyler defended Mila Moore during a confrontation with Mustafa Ali. Moore attempted to thank Skyler afterward, but he walked away before she could do so.

Dot Combat Match

The Righteous vs. BDE and Rich Swann

Vincent and Dutch attacked BDE and Rich Swann before the bell. Vincent immediately attempted to pin BDE, but BDE kicked out.

BDE and Swann introduced chairs into the match, with BDE using a controller to direct Swann into striking Dutch with one. BDE and Dutch then fought up the entrance ramp as Vincent sent Swann crashing into the bottom of the structure.

After the break, Vincent drove Swann face-first and back-first into chairs. Swann survived the pin and retrieved another chair with BDE.

Vincent delivered a reverse DDT to Swann before BDE caught him with a cutter. BDE attempted to dive onto Dutch, but the larger man caught him. BDE escaped with several elbows as Dutch prepared to drive him through a table.

Swann saved his partner, allowing BDE to hit Vincent with a lungblower and Clip Cutter. BDE followed with a frog splash, but Dutch dragged him out of the ring to stop the pin.

Vincent then caught BDE with Orange Sunshine to secure the victory.

Winners: The Righteous via pinfall

After the match, Dutch trapped BDE’s head inside a chair. Vincent struck it with a second chair as The Righteous continued their assault.

The Injury Report confirmed that Jeff Hardy had been medically cleared to return, while Moose remained medically unavailable.

Backstage, Santino Marella informed Indi Hartwell that Daria Rae had been suspended for slapping her. Marella then granted Hartwell a Knockouts World Championship match at Bound For Glory.

Harley Hudson watched the announcement, while reigning champion Xia Brookside walked past and made her displeasure clear.

The Hardys Unmask Their Mystery Attackers

Matt and Jeff Hardy entered the ring to address the masked attackers who had targeted several members of the TNA roster.

Matt said the group had now attacked both him and Jeff, and the fun was over. Jeff added that his patience had run out and demanded that the attackers reveal themselves.

The video screen began glitching before the arena lights flashed and went out. Two people dressed entirely in black appeared and attacked The Hardys.

The masked assailants then revealed themselves as Samuel Shaw and Joseph Sawyer of Syx.

Eddie Edwards vs. Elijah

Eddie Edwards opened with several strikes, but Elijah circled the ring and caught him with a knee to the face.

Elijah attempted to walk across the top rope until Alisha Edwards climbed onto the apron, allowing Eddie to pull him down. Alisha later grabbed Elijah’s ankle as he ran the ropes.

After confronting Alisha, Elijah was taken out by Eddie’s dive through the ropes. Eddie followed with punches, chops and an eye rake inside the ring.

Elijah recovered and planted Eddie with an Alabama Slam before connecting with a piledriver for the victory.

Winner: Elijah via pinfall

Backstage, Moose and A.J. Francis exchanged words while Expressions looked on.

Knockouts Television Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match

Jada Stone vs. Elayna Black vs. Harley Hudson vs. Gabby Forza

Elayna Black immediately caught Gabby Forza with a shotgun dropkick and hurricanrana. Jada Stone attacked Black and attempted an early pin, but Harley Hudson broke it up.

Hudson connected with a hip attack on Stone before Forza trapped Stone in a vertical suplex position on the middle rope. Black and Hudson became involved, leading to all four women crashing to the mat.

The Elegance Brand appeared on the entrance ramp to observe the action. Hudson unloaded with strikes on Stone and Forza before Stone hit Forza with the Spark Stunner.

Black then caught Stone with Blackout and scored the pinfall, earning a future opportunity against Knockouts Television Champion M By Elegance.

Winner and new No. 1 contender: Elayna Black via pinfall

Backstage, Mila Moore and John Skyler appeared ready to kiss until Mustafa Ali and Special Agent 0 interrupted.

A frustrated Moore quit Order 4 and announced that Skyler was leaving the group as well.

Elsewhere, Zoey Serrano spoke with the suspended Daria Rae over the phone and promised that Indi Hartwell would not make it to Bound For Glory.

TNA International Championship

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch

Jason Hotch attacked Mustafa Ali immediately, but Trey Miguel pulled him away so he could unload on the champion himself. Miguel delivered a tornado DDT to Ali in the corner.

Hotch followed with a tornado DDT of his own on the floor before exchanging punches with Miguel. Ali recovered and launched consecutive dives through the ropes onto both challengers.

After the break, Hotch delivered a double Spanish Fly to Ali and Miguel. Miguel responded by hitting Hotch with a Canadian Destroyer through the ropes on the floor.

Miguel caught Ali with another tornado DDT and followed with a middle-rope Meteora for a near fall.

Hotch sent both opponents crashing to the mat before delivering a delayed vertical suplex-DDT combination to Ali and Miguel simultaneously. He then landed a double frog splash from the top rope.

Tasha Steelz entered the ring and handed Ali the International Championship. Hotch attempted a springboard attack, but Ali moved, causing Hotch to accidentally wipe out Steelz with a crossbody.

Ali sent Hotch outside as Miguel attempted a diving double stomp. The champion intercepted Miguel by striking him with the title belt and covered him to retain.

Winner and still TNA International Champion: Mustafa Ali via pinfall

After the match, Ali picked Steelz up and appeared ready to carry her backstage. He suddenly dropped her to the floor so he could raise the International Championship above his head.

Backstage, The Hardys addressed Syx and warned Samuel Shaw and Joseph Sawyer to prepare for war.