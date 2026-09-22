Backstage Update On Mara Sade Signing With AEW

PWMania.com previously reported that the official website of former WWE and TNA star Mara Sadè has been updated to include her as a member of the AEW roster. The site describes her as “making her mark in WWE, TNA, and now AEW.”

According to Fightful Select, sources have confirmed to Sean Ross Sapp that Sadè has signed a contract with AEW, effective as of last week. The report also mentioned that Sadè had discussions with WWE after becoming a free agent following her exit from TNA, and that TNA made her an offer. She completed her obligations to TNA without a contract, as her deal ended while she was still participating in the Knockouts TV Championship tournament.

The report indicated that her AEW contract is a full-time, salaried position. Sadè had a run with TNA from mid-2025 until July of this year, and prior to that, she was with WWE as Jakara Jackson. There has been no announcement regarding when Sadè will make her AEW debut, but updates will be provided as they become available.