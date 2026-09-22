Jim Ross Provides Health Update After Undergoing Multiple Biopsies

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has faced several health challenges in recent years, including undergoing brain surgery to have a shunt placed. In addition, he battled skin cancer in 2021.

In a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Ross discussed various topics, including the biopsies he had performed on moles found on his back. He mentioned that he expects to receive the results in about ten days.

Ross said, “I was told that I had like seven or eight moles on my back that they were concerned about. ‘Well what we have to do today is numb your back around all those areas that you have multiple moles, some are very tiny, there’s a couple good size ones in there… and we’ll numb you up,’ which creates an opportunity for an injection. My poor fat ass old body is so tired of injections, because it’s been like that all summer… So, they numbed me up. I was miserable and cranky. I was a cranky f**king old man.”

On getting back to his old self:

“I’m going to do all I can to get 100%. I don’t know if I’ll ever be 100% again, but I’m going to be close. And me close to 100%, and on top of my game, I’m a bad man.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.