Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW All Out

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to hold its 2026 All Out pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday, September 26, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Updated betting odds have been released for eight key matches, including the AEW World Championship Match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship 3-Way Ladder Match, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Chicago Street Fight, the AEW World Trios Championship 3-Way Match, the AEW International Championship Match, the AEW National Championship Match, the AEW Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Match, and the AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

Will Ospreay is a strong favorite to defeat Jon Moxley and retain his AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks are expected to win against Cage & Cope and FTR to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. In the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Chicago Street Fight, the Brawling Birds are favored to defeat Divine Dominion and retain their titles. Additionally, Swerve Strickland and the New Level are favored to beat The Demand and “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido to retain their AEW World Trios Championship.

In the AEW International Championship Match, Kazuchika Okada is favored to defeat Tommaso Ciampa to retain his title, while Andrade El Ídolo is expected to overcome PAC to retain his AEW National Championship. In the AEW Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Match, Thekla is favored to defeat Willow Nightingale. Finally, the odds are equal between Darby Allin and Steven Borden versus Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight in the AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay (c) -5000 vs. The Death Riders’ AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley +1200

Current odds imply a 98% probability of Ospreay retaining the belt.

AEW World Tag Team Championship 3-Way Ladder Match

Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland) (c) +250 vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) -500 vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) +450

Current odds imply an 83.3% probability of the Young Bucks winning the belts.

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Chicago Street Fight

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) (c) -500 vs. Divine Dominion (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and “Colossal” Lena Kross) +300

Current odds imply an 83.3% probability of the Brawling Birds retaining the belt.

AEW World Trios Championship 3-Way Match

Swerve Strickland and The New Level (“Awesome” Austin Creed and Kofi) (c) -1000 vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) +400 vs. “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) +450

Current odds imply a 90.9% probability of the champs retaining the belt.

AEW International Championship Match

Don Callis Family’s “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (c) -3000 vs. “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa +900

Current odds imply a 96.8% probability of Okada retaining the belt.

AEW National Championship Match

Andrade El Ídolo (c) -3000 vs. The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC +900

Current odds imply a 96.8% probability of Andrade retaining the belt.

AEW Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla -400 vs. Willow Nightingale +250

Current odds imply an 80% probability of Thekla winning the match.

AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Steven Borden -120 vs. Don Callis Family (“The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and “The Jet” Kevin Knight) -120

Current odds have this match a pick’em.