TNT Title & Women’s Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a pair of new championship matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, two big title bouts were officially added to next Wednesday night’s AEW on TBS program.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will now see Wardlow putting his TNT Championship on-the-line against Jake Hager, and Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Skye Blue.

Also scheduled for next Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite is The Mogul Embassy vs. Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy & Keith Lee, the Blackpool Combat Club vs. Hangman Page & The Young Bucks, as well as MJF vs. Adam Cole in an AEW Championship Eliminator.

