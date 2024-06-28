Tommy Dreamer Believes Dijak Leaving WWE Will Be Great For Him

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how Dijak leaving WWE will be great for him.

Dreamer said, “[I’ve] spoken with him [and] I would say this is a great thing for him. He’s talented, man. He’s big. He can move. I don’t know why they didn’t do stuff with him. NXT was great for him.”

On where Dijak will land next:

“He was a guy who busted his ass on the indies, busted his ass in Ring of Honor. He’s one of those NXT people that has a buzz. He doesn’t need to be developed. He has a path, he has this great look. … I think he’ll do really, really good out there on the indies and he’ll land — if not with a TNA, then he’ll land with an AEW.”

