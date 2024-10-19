Tommy Dreamer Believes Ending Undertaker’s Streak Was The Worst Decision In Wrestling History

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes WWE ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak at the hands of Brock Lesnar was the worst decision in professional wrestling history.

Dreamer said, “I still to this day would say perhaps the worst decision in professional wrestling history. I just don’t think Brock needed at the time either.”

On why he thinks it was such a bad move:

“The Streak was as popular and as a draw for WrestleMania. If you think about it, he had a few more matches left in him. When you went to two days, that was a guaranteed main event right there where you didn’t have to overthink what you had, who was going to be this next person to do it. Never would have done it; Brock didn’t need it, you always do something like that for someone who needs it. Wish it never happened, the only way I think ‘Taker should have lost is if it was his last ever match.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.