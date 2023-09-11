Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE Should Induct Paul Heyman & Sabu Into Hall Of Fame

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including who he thinks should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Dreamer said, “Paul because he’s the greatest manager of all time. Statistically, I can prove that.” “He also created this thing called ECW, and it came a lot from his mind. He would listen to myself and others and he has a brilliant mind.” “Philadelphia is the easy tie-in, but if WrestleMania is in Montreal, Paul Heyman should [still] be eventually in the Hall of Fame.”

“And Sabu because the guy changed the industry.” “The whole using tables [in matches], what he did to his body for [the sake of] entertainment; he was such a different wrestler. He changed the industry and doesn’t get enough credit for changing the industry.”

