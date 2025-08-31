Tommy Tanner Talks WWE Goals, NXT Europe, UK Wrestling Grind, Backstage Stories

One of the UK’s fastest-rising wrestling prospects, Tommy Tanner, is already making waves across the British independent scene. Trained by veteran Greg Burridge and having shared the ring with names like Robbie X, Tate Mayfairs, and Connor Mills, Tanner has quickly built a reputation as one to watch.

In this exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Andy London, Tanner opens up about his journey so far, the lessons he’s learned from his mentors, his ambitions to wrestle globally, and his ultimate dream of stepping into a WWE ring.

Fans can check out the complete interview below:

What made you step into the ring for the first time, and did you expect things to move this quickly?

“Wrestling’s always been the dream for me. I did gymnastics and rugby for years, but it was all leading to this. I didn’t think things would move this quickly, but once I committed, I’ve thrown myself into it 100% and opportunities just started coming.”

Greg Burridge has trained some huge names. What’s the biggest lesson he’s drilled into you so far?

“Greg’s biggest lesson is that wrestling is all about connection. You can be the best athlete in the world, but if the crowd doesn’t care, it doesn’t matter. Everything you do in there is for them. It’s not about popping yourself, it’s about making sure the audience feels something every time you step through the ropes.”

You’ve already faced top-tier talent like Robbie X, Tate Mayfairs, and Connor Mills. Which of those matches taught you the most, and why?

“Each of those opponents has taught me something different in the ring, and I’ve taken bits from all of them. But the wrestler I’ve learnt the most from is Mickey Long at Kick Out Wrestling. His feedback’s been top tier – showing me how to slow things down, make the moments matter, and really connect with the crowd on another level.”

Do you see yourself staying in the UK scene for a while, or are you already eyeing the U.S. and Japan?

“I know people say to look around and enjoy what you’ve accomplished, but for me, I want to get signed as quickly as possible. The big companies in the U.S. and Japan have the best talent in the world, which means I’ll be able to learn more from them than anyone else. At the end of the day, that’s all I want – to keep getting better. But I won’t forget where I started and I’d always like to come back and perform in the UK whenever possible.”

Wrestling on the UK indie scene means juggling travel, training, and shows every week. What’s the most challenging part of the grind?

“The travel’s definitely the toughest part, because it knocks onto everything else. You’re up late on the road, grabbing food where you can, then you’re straight back into training the next day. Trying to balance all of that isn’t easy. But that’s the job, and if you want to make it you’ve got to crack on, no excuses.”

British wrestling has had some big ups and downs over the past few years. What’s your take on the current state of the UK scene, and where do you see it heading?

“I think the scene’s in a really exciting place right now. There’s loads of hungry talent coming through and the crowds are proper lively again, which makes a massive difference. If British wrestling follows the global trend, it’s only going to keep building, and I reckon it won’t be long before we see it reach another peak – maybe even bigger than before.”

If you could wrestle any opponent in the world tomorrow, who would it be, and why?

“If I could wrestle any opponent, it would be AJ Styles. Watching him in TNA is what first made me want to be a wrestler, so to share a ring with him one day would be surreal. He’s still one of the best in the world, and wrestling him one day would be a privilege. In fact, I’m sure it would be phenomenal.”

What’s the weirdest or funniest fan interaction you’ve had so far, either online or at a show (or both)?

“One fan actually asked me to sign their baby once – I had to respectfully decline. I’m not sure permanent marker on a newborn would’ve gone down too well.”

Wrestling locker rooms can be full of strange moments. What’s the most bizarre backstage encounter you’ve experienced since starting your career?

“Listen, I’ve been in rugby locker rooms for the past 15 years. I’ve seen and heard it all before, so it’s all just normal to me now. The most out of the ordinary thing I can think of is one wrestler putting each boot on the wrong foot, lacing them up completely, going out to wrestle, and only realising afterwards. Course we had to give him some stick when we got to the back. What a plonker!”

NXT Europe was once seen as a major opportunity for European wrestlers, but recent reports suggest WWE has completely paused talking about it. How does that uncertainty affect you and other UK or EU talents? Does it change your career outlook, or does the strength of the indie scene mean opportunities are still thriving regardless?

“It’s always disappointing when a pathway like that disappears, but I don’t think you can rely on one option. The indie scene in the UK and across Europe is thriving right now, and there are plenty of international companies to aim for. For me, it’s about working hard, building momentum, and making enough noise that the bigger opportunities come.”

WWE’s UK tryouts have opened doors for a lot of British talent over the years. Is that something you’re targeting soon?

“Absolutely. WWE was my goal when I set out to become a wrestler, and that hasn’t changed. I’ve been grafting hard so when the opportunity comes, I’ll be ready.”

Fans can follow Tommy Tanner on Instagram @thetommytanner and X (Twitter) @thetommytanner for updates on his next moves.

