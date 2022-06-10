Toni Storm Discusses the Differences Between WWE and AEW

AEW star Toni Storm recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Storm mentioned the differences between WWE and AEW:

“I would say probably the biggest comparison is I’m not like walking on eggshells. There’ve been a lot of people that have been there (WWE) and have come here (AEW), and they’ve said the same thing. But so far, I felt really welcome. I felt really calm. I feel that’s going to be what will make me perform better, and overall, just do better.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



(H/T to wrestlingnews.co for quotes)