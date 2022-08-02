Toni Storm Featured On Cover Of Fitness Gurls Magazine In Very Revealing Photos

Toni Storm has landed on the cover of a magazine.

On Tuesday, the AEW women’s contender was announced as the cover girl for the August / September 2022 issue of Fitness Gurls magazine.

All Elite’s Toni Storm graces our latest issue of Fitness Gurls,” read the start of the announcement posted via the official Twitter feed of the publication. “Photographed exclusively by One Dope Photographer.”

The announcement concluded, “Issue on sale tomorrow, August 3rd in print and digital.”

Check out two photos, including the cover shot of Toni Storm on the Aug. / Sept. 2022 issue of Fitness Gurls magazine via the tweet embedded below.