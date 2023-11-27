Tonight’s WWE RAW Will Be Commercial-Free For The First Hour

The fallout of last Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event will be featured on tonight’s episode of RAW, which is expected to be the most-watched episode of the flagship show in 2023, if not in years, due to the return of CM Punk.

Punk made his return following the Men’s WarGames Match and is now set to make his first appearance on Raw since 2014. Randy Orton, who made his Survivor Series debut by working the main event, will also appear on the show.

WWE has announced other matches for the show, including Bronson Reed vs. Ivar, Natalya & Tegan Nox getting their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match against Piper Niven & Chelsea Green and The New Day vs. Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. DIY in a Tag Team Turmoil number one contenders match.

The first hour of the show would be commercial-free, according to WWE Authority Figure Adam Pearce.