Tony Atlas Shares Fetish Video of Woman Punching and Stomping His Face

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas had a one-of-a-kind way of ringing in the new year.

Atlas shared a video of himself being repeatedly punched and stomped in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. We won’t give anything away, but if you watch the video, make sure to watch it all the way to the end.

Atlas does things like this quite commonly. He’s talked about paying women to stomp on him, and he’s done it before at independent shows. Atlas told TMZ about his fetish several years ago, and he said he paid a woman $100 to smash his face.