Tony D’Angelo Wants To Add Some “Italian Flair” To His NXT North American Title

WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show to talk about a number of topics, including how he wants to add some Italian flair to his title.

D’Angelo said, “I’m going to speak to Shawn (Michaels) and request that we get some kind of Italian flair to the title. It’s a nice looking belt, don’t get me wrong, it’s a good looking belt. The red, white, and green would give it a little more pop. We’ll see what I can do.”

On wanting The Don to have a business meeting with Shawn Michaels:

“We’ll see if The Don can have a business meeting with Shawn, and I might have to bring Luca and Stacks, I’m not going to intimidate the guy, I would never do that, they are just my business associates. Luca is a lawyer, he has to write down the paperwork. We’ll get some flair on this thing.”

