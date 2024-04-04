Tony Khan Addresses AEW’s Decision To Release Several Wrestlers

As PWMania.com previously reported, ten wrestlers were released from AEW on April 1st, 2024.

During a media call promoting the 2024 ROH Supercard of Honor event, AEW President Tony Khan explained the company’s decision to release multiple talent.

“I am very, very proud of the AEW roster. We have a great group of women and men and a lot of great talent working in ROH. Any time we have to let someone go, it’s a tough call. We’ve expanded the company greatly this year, and I can tell you that I definitely plan to continue the expansion. I think we’ve built the best roster in wrestling, and I have no intention of stopping. I am gonna keep the foot on the gas pedal. We’re gonna keep going after top talent, and to do so, we need a war chest, and it’s important to keep an eye on the budget. I definitely value the people who work here, and any time you have to make a cut, it’s a very tough call, and these are fluid situations. They’re all different from each other. I think these are all fluid situations. In some ways, it was me trying to make changes to the budget. I’m actually expanding our budget, growing it, but to do, I did have to make some cuts because we’re growing the company, and I am gonna be very aggressive when it comes to the big-name free agents for the rest of the year, as we already have been in the first quarter of the year, adding big names like Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay. I think that these are all different situations. It’s possible, I think everybody there has great things to offer, and it’s possible you may see some of them back here.”

“These are all very different situations. I think Dalton and Johnny have been very creative. I’ve really enjoyed Dalton and Johnny working together, and this came at a time after Dalton had just custody of The Boys on ROH TV. The rivalry between Dalton and Johnny has been tremendous, and I’m really looking forward to the Fight Without Honor. To be honest, they didn’t show up for work on more than one occasion, and it’s not acceptable. I think the whole locker room knew about it, and you can’t do that, and that’s it, and that’s why I had to make a tough call.”

