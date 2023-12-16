Tony Khan Addresses AEW’s Status With Warner Brothers Discovery Amidst WWE Rumors

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the company’s status with Warner Brothers Discovery during a press conference following the 2023 ROH Final Battle PPV event, amid rumors of WWE potentially making a deal with the network.

“We’re performing incredibly well for Warner Brothers Discovery and we’re a very strong relationship. With media rights and all the things coming up, everyone has to do their due diligence. It’s just part of the TV business. Where we stand, we stand in a position for AEW to have a huge growth year in 2024. There are a lot of really exciting things happening that I know Warner Brothers is excited about, that we’ve talked about.”

“It’s a great relationship and it’s going very very well for us and part of the TV business, for both sides, is doing their due diligence and that’s just a part of sports and television, really. Being part of the NFL and Premier League, I’ve seen that process play out with certainly different TV networks looking at different sports and the sports looking at different TV networks. I’ve been part of this multiple times in the NFL.”

You can check out the complete press conference below:



