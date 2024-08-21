Tony Khan Addresses His Decision To Reinstate Jack Perry, Signing Mariah May, Britt Baker

Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on Rasslin for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan commented on reinstating Jack Perry:

“I was excited to reinstate Jack to AEW after he was gone for a long time. I thought he did very well in his excursion with New Japan. I was there in Chicago the night John Moxley became the first man ever to win the IWGP world title, the WWE title, and the AEW world title. It was a historic night. Also, I thought one of the real standout things on that show several months ago in Chicago when New Japan ran at the Wintrust Arena, was that Jack Perry had a fantastic match and his presentation was just really out of this world. I was really excited to reinstate Jack Perry into AEW several months ago.”

On signing Mariah May:

“I first reached out to Mariah May over a year ago about coming to AEW. I said, ‘I feel like you will become a huge, huge international star here. I really believe in you, and I think there’s a great opportunity here.”

When asked about Britt Baker’s two week suspension, Tony said, “Britt Baker’s been on the show just this week.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)