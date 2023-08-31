Tony Khan Addresses Mercedes Mone Potentially Wrestling At AEW WrestleDream

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) was in the audience during the 2023 AEW All In London PPV.

On October 1st, 2023, AEW plans to hold a special PPV event called “WrestleDream” in Seattle, WA in honor of wrestling legend Antonio Inoki. AEW President Tony Khan commented on Mone possibly appearing on the WrestleDream show during a media call to promote the 2023 All Out event.

“One of the great stars involved in New Japan, who I have a ton of respect for, is Mercedes Mone. I think we have a good relationship, and I think she’s one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. It was great to have her at All In. She’s not available to wrestle right now, but when she does wrestle, I think she’s as good as anyone and one of the best in the world. I have so much respect for her as a competitor. Certainly, she’s one of the top stars in the world. I don’t know if she would be physically cleared at that time. I’m not expecting that because she had a major injury. When she’s cleared, that is someone we’re really interested in working with.”

The belief is that Mercedes will wrestle for AEW once she is cleared to wrestle again.

