Tony Khan Addresses Recent Claim That Was Made By CM Punk

CM Punk claimed during his shoot interview on The MMA Hour just before WWE WrestleMania 40 that AEW refused to pay for his surgery after he suffered a torn triceps at the 2022 All Out PPV.

Punk stated, “Nobody in the company spoke to me for I don’t know, six months. Paid for my surgery, booked my surgery. Thankfully Doc Sampson, who I knew from WWE and had a good rapport with, helped me with that but I was on my own for all that stuff.”

During a media call to promote the 2024 Dynasty PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Punk’s claim.

Khan said, “We typically do pay those expenses. I’d have to look into that. I can’t say for sure. It doesn’t sound right to me. If that is the case, I would reimburse him, honestly. I didn’t think that was the case and it doesn’t sound right, so I would have to look into that. Typically, we do cover those medical expenses, especially for something that occurred in the ring, as that did, so I would have to look into that. I can’t say for sure.”

You can check out the complete media call below:



(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)