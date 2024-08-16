Tony Khan Alludes To Contract Tampering From WWE Still Being An Issue

Tony Khan doesn’t want to speak too much out of turn.

Not too much.

He walked a fine line during a recent appearance on The Dan LeBatard Show on Friday, as he broached the subject of contract tampering in WWE, something he has been outspoken about in the past.

“I don’t think that it has,” Khan said, when asked if he feels the contract tampering issue in WWE has stopped. “It’s still happening.”

Khan continued, “I will reserve all rights when it comes to that, but I don’t think that it’s stopped. I’ll leave it at that.”

Back in February of 2023, Khan spoke about the same subject on the aforementioned program.

“I’ve had a lot of wrestlers come to me and allege that WWE reached out to them to tamper with their contracts and asked them to break their contracts,” Khan told LeBatard in Feb. ’23. “I can’t confirm that specifically. I can only tell you what the wrestlers have come to me and said, but I’ve had multiple wrestlers and staff report that to me; it was very disturbing.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.