Tony Khan Announces AEW ALL IN Will Return To U.K. In 2026

All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW ALL IN 2025 will take place at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas next year.

During the official AEW ALL IN 2025 press conference held today in “The Lone Star State,” AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that the company plans to bring ALL IN back to London the following year.

“We will be going back just ten days from now to Wembley Stadium, and celebrating All In ’24,” Khan stated. “We can’t wait to bring All In ’25 here (to Arlington).”

Khan continued, “It’s going to be very special. We’re going to London next week, then coming to Texas, we’ll be going back to London in 2026.”

AEW's @TonyKhan on why now is the time for the first PPV in Texas and the first stadium show in the U.S. before All In returns to London in 2026. @AEW pic.twitter.com/19SPfAuFVJ — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) August 15, 2024