Tony Khan Announces New Championship In AEW To Debut Next Week (Video)

Next week marks the debut of a new championship in All Elite Wrestling.
Tony Khan announced on this week’s AEW Dynamite that next week’s Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada will feature the AEW All-Atlantic Championship being “leveled-up.”
The title will become the new AEW International Championship, and will see current title-holder Orange Cassidy put it on-the-line for the first time against Jeff Jarrett.
Don't miss the #AEW International Championship defense with @RealJeffJarrett challenging the current champ @orangecassidy NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite in honor of the release of SHAZAM! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TbPAfC6RTH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023