Tony Khan Announces New Championship In AEW To Debut Next Week (Video)

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

Next week marks the debut of a new championship in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan announced on this week’s AEW Dynamite that next week’s Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada will feature the AEW All-Atlantic Championship being “leveled-up.”

The title will become the new AEW International Championship, and will see current title-holder Orange Cassidy put it on-the-line for the first time against Jeff Jarrett.

Make sure to join us here next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

