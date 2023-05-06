Tony Khan Calls Next Week’s Dynamite “A PPV On TBS,” Jade Cargill’s AEW Record, More

– Jade Cargill remains unbeaten. “That B*tch” improved to a flawless 57-0 win/loss record in All Elite Wrestling with her squash match victory over Gloria Scott on this week’s AEW Rampage in Baltimore, MD. Following the victory, AEW posted a massive “57-0” graphic on their social media channels. Cargill responded by writing, “Welp ANOTHER WIN. BE MAD! 57-0!”

– Anna Jay A.S. is ready for Julia Hart. As noted, it was announced on AEW Rampage on Friday evening that the J.A.S. member will be squaring off against Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred match on next week’s AEW Dynamite in Detroit, MI. Anna shared some photos of herself on Twitter after the announcement, along with the caption, “See you Wednesday, Julia.”

See you Wednesday Julia. pic.twitter.com/Ea3wXmTjUI — Anna Jay (@annajay___) May 5, 2023

– Finally, Tony Khan appears excited for next Wednesday night's two-hour AEW on TBS television program, as the AEW President surfaced on social media after AEW Rampage on Friday to share the stacked lineup for next week's Dynamite. Khan wrote, "This Wednesday [in] Detroit. AEW Dynamite — a PPV on TBS!" The post included a GIF that reads, "Detroit is a very violent city, isn't it?"