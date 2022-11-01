Tony Khan Checks In With Injury Update On AEW Star “Hangman” Adam Page

What’s the latest on “Hangman” Adam Page following his scary injury situation on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite?

The boss-man provided exactly that during his recent interview with First Coast News.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the injury status of the former AEW World Champion during the discussion, highlights of which you can read below.

On how “Hangman” Adam Page is doing really well and that he has remained in good spirits: “He’s doing really well, I talked to him just in the past 24 hours, and also saw him not long after he was officially cleared and saw him after he came back, not long after we took him to the hospital and he got out. It was great to see him in good spirits that night. About 90 minutes after he got hurt, he was smiling and feeling pretty good. That’s about as fortunate as we could be given that he got knocked out in the match.”

On his belief that the referee and the doctors did an excellent job in the moment: “I thought the doctors and the referee handled it really well. That’s what you have to do in a big fight. If one of the fighters is hurt, you need a referee that is going to come in, do the right thing, and stop the fight. The doctors took care of him, got him out of there, I thought Jon handled it well in his interview. He was very classy after and once they safely got Hangman out of there, we saw going forward it’s going to be Jon Moxley vs. MJF.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com.