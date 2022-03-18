Tony Khan Comments On The Upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor Event

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, AEW President and new Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan commented on ROH’s upcoming Supercard of Honor event which takes place on Friday, April 1st:

“I haven’t had the chance to talk about it publicly, but I thought it would be great to address it with you guys today. I had not scheduled this pay-per-view, Ring of Honor Supercard, but I really think it’s important for me because they sold tickets and made a commitment to the fans to still do the show. I see it as a transitional show in many ways and I’m really excited about it. It’s the first show under new management and a transition show for….I will relaunch what I hope to be a really great new Ring of Honor television product, a weekly series, wherever it does air or stream. And this is a great opportunity to put our own stamp on it.”

“Now, it’s a unique circumstance because there is other stuff on TV that night, including AEW Rampage. It’s going to be unusual because I’m effectively in two places at once. And it’s going to be a bizarre and hopefully memorable night in wrestling. I would never compete with my own show. So it’s going to be a very different night because we’re making a one-time-only exception. I’m grateful to the great partnership we have with WarnerMedia.”