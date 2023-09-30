Tony Khan Has Big Plans For AEW WrestleDream

It appears that fans will be treated to something special when they tune in to AEW WrestleDream on Sunday night.

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., ROH Tag Team Champion MJF vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) in a Handicap Match, and AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a Two out of Three Falls Match are among the matches of the show. During the Countdown show, Darby Allin stated that his match would be the main event.

Tony Khan has also stated in the lead-up to the show that this marks a new era for AEW, which has sparked speculation about what this means.

During the AEW Countdown to WrestleDream, Allin discussed how important competing in the main event was to him. AEW has yet to confirm this, but with Edge rumored to be joining AEW as his WWE contract expires on Saturday and he’s free to make his AEW debut at this show, it would certainly be a big way to go out on top.

“I’ve waited to be in the main event of a show for so long. My whole entire life, I never felt good enough. There was always a voice in the back of my head saying, You shouldn’t be here. You don’t deserve any of this. But like I said, the only time I felt validated was when I was TNT champion. Then you got a guy like Christian Cage. He’s got the one thing that made me feel like I meant in this whole entire world,” Allin said.

He later added, “You haven’t seen. Until you wrestle derby in Seattle at Russell. In the main event, you are fighting someone that.”

If this match is the main event, it will be the first time the title has been the main event of an AEW PPV.