Tony Khan Hypes AEW Collision Announcement, AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2

It’s Wednesday afternoon, and you know what that means …

Tony Khan hyping tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS!

Ahead of tonight’s show at 8/7c from Colorado Springs, CO., the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to hype the show, as well as Forbidden Door season and his AEW Collision main event announcement.

“Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT,” Khan wrote. “We have great action tonight on TBS, it’s an exciting time as Forbidden Door approaches, [plus] I’ll announce the first ever AEW Collision main event tonight!”

Khan continued, “Thank you all who watch AEW on TV! See you TONIGHT on TBS!”

Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Colorado Springs, CO.