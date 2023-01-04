Tony Khan Hypes Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho On First AEW Dynamite Of 2023

Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things All Elite Wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about Ricky Starks’ bright future in AEW, as well as the showdown between “The Absolute One” and Chris Jericho on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he thinks Ricky Starks has a bright future in AEW: “Oh man, well Ricky Starks has come so far in just a few years with AEW as the company’s grown. I think Ricky Starks has come a really long way since he debuted and he’s become a very popular wrestler. He was a real rulebreaker when he first arrived in AEW but the fans have really taken to Ricky Starks. He’s so charismatic, he’s such a great wrestler and the fans really like him and I think Ricky Starks has a great future in AEW.”

On Starks taking on Chris Jericho on this week’s Dynamite: “What a great match it was just a few weeks ago at Winter Is Coming when he challenged MJF for the world championship and I expect a lot of bright things to come from Ricky Starks and what a huge match he has just hours from now, Chris Jericho versus Ricky Starks to kick off this new era of AEW on TBS on Wednesday night Dynamite coming up very soon.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview by visiting Spreaker.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.