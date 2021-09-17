Tony Khan: “I Got Some Real Great Matches Up My Sleeve and Some Exciting Plans”

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the women’s division:

“I really believe the division has gotten so strong and it’s gone on to be a real strength for AEW and we have a great Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker and we have some great contenders coming up and I have some real plans for the women’s division [that] I am very excited about. Nobody knows about what this stuff is because I got some real great matches up my sleeve and some exciting plans. But what’s happening right now is tremendous and Britt has been a great champion but I have to say, in the time she’s been champion, we’ve had the hottest run we’ve ever had for ratings, live attendance, pay-per-view, it’s been real special. In that time, we’ve had our biggest free agent coming in, Ruby Soho. She’s got a great connection with the crowd…”

Khan also talked about rising stars in the men’s division:

“I think Sammy Guevara is a young breakout star waiting to happen…At every level of the card there are young wrestlers I’m excited about in their development. Dante Martin, at 20 years old has come in and become a TV breakthrough star waiting to happen. We’re seeing a wrestler get better in front of our very eyes every week and I know he’s getting close to that big breakthrough win on Dynamite. He had a great tag match this week with Matt Sydal teaming against FTR. He’s had some really tremendous showings lately and a great match with Will Hobbs a few weeks ago. I just think Dante is pretty close to a breakthrough himself. There’s a lot of young stars on this roster and I have some stuff up my sleeve coming soon too. It’s something we’re always keeping an eye on is trying to find young stars for the future and I think we have a great young roster.”