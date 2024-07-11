Tony Khan: “It Would Be Great To Have A Women’s Blood & Guts Match”

It is possible that AEW will eventually hold the inaugural Blood & Guts match featuring female competitors.

This match is AEW’s take on WarGames, with two rings surrounded by a cage. The inaugural match was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for the May 5, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. They’ve held the fight every year.

Blood & Guts will take place this year on Wednesday, July 24, and will pit Team AEW against The Elite. The teams are still filling up. In previous interviews, AEW’s Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue advocated for a women’s Blood & Guts match.

AEW President Tony Khan stated on the Battleground Podcast that it would be great to see the women compete in Blood & Guts at some point.

Khan said, “At some point, it would be great to have a women’s Blood & Guts match. I think you need a lot of people tied in on [the] story and a lot of healthy people. We have a great roster that we’re building up, and I think our women’s roster is stronger than it’s ever been right now today. And I’m really excited about that. So if we ever get to the point where we’ve got enough people tied together and the story makes sense, I think it would be great.”

You can check out the interview below: