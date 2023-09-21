Tony Khan Names His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling Legends

Who is on the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Legends list for Tony Khan?

The AEW President revealed his list, and spoke about Bret “The Hitman” Hart being a classy person in real life, during a recent appearance on Superstar Crossover.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his pro-wrestling Mount Rushmore: “For me, it’s a great question, I would say Ricky Steamboat, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart.”

On how Bret Hart is a very classy person in real life: “He’s a very classy person when you meet him in real life, and he’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In person, he’s a real gentleman, too. So he lives up to his reputation as one of the greats, Bret Hart. Amazing, amazing person. It was great to have Bret Hart be the first person ever to pull the AEW World Championship out of the bag at the first-ever Double or Nothing.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.