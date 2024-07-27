Tony Khan On Possible US Stadium Event: “I Do Think You Can Never Count AEW Out”

The possibility of AEW performing in a large stadium in the US next year has been discussed extensively.

The promotion has a history of hosting similar events. AEW has performed in stadiums including Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom. The London event in 2023 was the most attended in AEW history.

According to Fightful, several people in the Dallas/Arlington area have stated that All Elite Wrestling intends to bring a large-scale event to the region in 2025. Several sources suggested that it could be a stadium show comparable to “AEW’s biggest event.”

Tony Khan has since stated that it is not planned for the near future. The AEW president elaborated on this idea during the ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum.

Khan stated, “I think it’s speculative to talk about. Certainly, nobody ever thought we would sell over 81,000 tickets at Wembley Stadium. Time after time, whether it was the very first AEW show where we did the fastest sell-out in the history of Las Vegas for pro wrestling, that’s something we had never done. I would say never count out AEW in any aspect of the pro wrestling business. We have amazed people from our very first show until right now. It’s amazing what AEW has done in five years. We’re coming up on the five-year anniversary of Wednesday Night Dynamite…..The leaps and bounds AEW has grown is really an amazing thing we’ve done.…… As far as AEW, we’ve never tried to do a stadium show in America. I do think you can never count AEW out.”

AEW returns to pay-per-view for All In next month from Wembley Stadium.

You can check out the complete media scrum below: