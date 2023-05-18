Tony Khan Praises AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega & Young Bucks Comment On The Elite Reuniting

AEW Dynamite was a good show this week.

The boss man thinks so!

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media multiple times during this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS program from the Moody Center in Austin, TX. on Wednesday night.

Khan resurfaced after the show to give his overall take on the program.

“Thank you everyone who watched Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS,” Khan wrote. “I thought that it was a great show tonight!”

Also chiming in on Twitter after the show were Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who reacted to reuniting with “Hangman” Adam Page on this week’s show.

As noted, The Elite (Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page and The Young Bucks) will battle Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta) in an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada later this month.

“The Elite is complete,” wrote The Young Bucks. Omega chimed in and wrote, “Baby don’t hurt me.” Both tweets included a photo of the four members of The Elite standing together. Check it out below.