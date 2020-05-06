Tony Khan Provides Coronvirus Testing Update From Today’s AEW Dynamite Location

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW set up coronavirus testing at today’s TV tapings.

People from the staff, ring crew, production and wrestlers were tested. AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on the test, which he noted that no one test positive for the virus.

He wrote the following: “#AEWDynamite is live tonight on TNT at 8pm ET/7CT! I’ve tested negative for COVID as have all wrestlers & staff here, we’re taking best precautions possible & it’ll be a great show with the debut of Matt Hardy teaming w/ Kenny Omega v. Jericho & Guevara, + @JonMoxley v. Kazarian!”