Tony Khan Reveals Progress On Ring of Honor TV Deal Discussions

AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan took part in the post-Final Battle media scrum, where he talked about a number of topics including how there have been great conversations regarding a TV deal for ROH.

Khan said, “Well, we’ve had some great conversations about it. It’s a great question, Mike, and I’m still you know very excited about what we’re doing on WatchROH.com. We’re building a great audience since we took over a couple years ago. We’ve really built this thing and come a long way. For me, a lot of the attention frankly is going to be on the mother of all simulcasts, the launch of AEW going to not only continuing our great wrestling every Wednesday on TBS, every Saturday on TNT, but the big change with the simulcast is going to bring a lot of new audiences into AEW, and I think it is going to create more opportunities for our ROH.”

On Warner Bros. Discovery’s announcement on AEW content on Max:

“But you saw the big announcement yesterday. Warner Brothers Discovery themselves put out a great press release. They highlighted there’s going to be lots of AEW content coming, including the live show, simulcasting the library is going to be going up step by step. We’re going to build a great library of content and I think we have so much great wrestling with AEW, hundreds and hundreds of hours we built over the last five plus years, but there’s a great library with ROH. There’s a great history with ROH, and we’re doing great shows like this show tonight, and [I’m] excited for the TV Thursday. So, I think there’s going to be opportunities for sure, but I can’t tell you exactly what yard line we’re on. But we’ve made a lot of progress in building this ROH brand and building up AEW. It’s a really a special time for us as a company and as a family so it’s exciting.”

On returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom for future shows:

“Yes, I would love to come back for ROH and I’m excited to debut AEW here tomorrow night on TNT. So, I think it would be great to come here again for ROH and AEW. Today was my first time in this building, and we’re gonna be here all weekend, but I think it’s safe to say we want to come back again.”

On having a tremendous experience at Hammerstein:

“This has been a tremendous experience. AEW at Hammerstein, and or — excuse me — Ring of Honor at Hammerstein and tomorrow excited, already getting ahead of myself, for AEW at Hammerstein starting tomorrow for Christmas Collision, which should be a great time I would love to come back here. What a debut event it’s been for our family of of wrestling, and it meant a lot to be here for this event there’s a great tradition for ROH and pro wrestling here so it was great for us to come here for the first time uh and great to celebrate Final Battle here.”

You can check out Khan’s comments on the video below.

