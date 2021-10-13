Tony Khan Says AEW Is ‘The Best Show’ and Monday’s WWE RAW ‘Sucked’

During an interview with Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the competition between his company and WWE:

“I’m just really fired up, even though we’re not on Wednesday the next couple of weeks. It allows us to make these big weekend events. We do Friday Night Rampage every week on TNT, but this week we get to do Friday Night Rampage and Saturday Night Dynamite.”

“We’ve really allowed the shows to co-exist. I put my show on consciously after SmackDown, knowing that there’s a huge audience that watches that show and many of those people are going to watch Rampage. It’s been a huge hit for TNT. We’ve had nights where we were number one. We’ve been in the top 10, top 20 consistently. I want for the fans to be able to watch all the wrestling. I’ll coin a phrase right now that I’ll use from now on: WYW. Watch your wrestling. Whatever you want to watch, watch it. A lot of people have chosen to watch AEW because it’s the best show.”

Khan talked about Smackdown going head-to-head with Rampage on Friday:

“It’s the second time they’ve chosen to put their wrestling head-to-head with mine. The last time they did it, it didn’t happen overnight, but really from the start AEW consistently did better numbers than NXT, and we won that war. AEW is now the Wednesday night show.”

“We’ll see what happens. I’m not saying for sure we’ll win, and maybe the odds are against us in some ways,” Khan said. “But we’re going to give a better show. I know. If you don’t believe me, watch the go-home show they did last night, because it sucked.”