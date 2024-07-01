Tony Khan Says He May Add AEW Talent Injury Report Show

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on an episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio to talk about a number of topics including how he might add a new show that would provide injury reports on the company’s talents.

Khan said, “Sometimes it’s because people have private medical situations. Sometimes I don’t want to give out too much info about what is happening with somebody. Sometimes we probably, to your point, could communicate it more clearly. I’ve been thinking about doing an injury report show and I had some different thoughts on it, about doing something like talking about the injury report for social media. And I think the most important thing is making sure people are comfortable. I don’t want to talk too much about people’s injuries if they don’t want me to but some of them are in the context of a wrestling match.”

On how some talents would not want to have their injuries disclosed and how he would respect their wishes:

“Some injuries people might not want to talk about it. There are some things where people are very sensitive about the injuries that they’ve had to overcome. Sometimes it’s not a positive memory, these injuries can be a really painful memory for the wrestlers. But to your point, there are probably times that I could communicate it better, we should communicate it differently.”